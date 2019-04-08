|
William Donald (Don) Harris
04/07/2019
Don Harris passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born in Lakeland, FL in 1935. His parents were W.P. and Leila Harris. Don graduated from Mainland High School in 1953 and was the captain of the Mainland 1952-53 football team. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956, serving in Korea from 1954-1955. Don married his high school sweetheart, Beth Edwards in September 1956. He truly was a devoted husband, family man and loved the Lord. Don owned Harris Grocery in Daytona Beach. He later built and owned a poultry farm in Ormond from 1969-1983. In 1984, Don built Harris Grocery in Bunnell with his brother Bo. He retired from the store after 31 years. He enjoyed horses and riding motorcycles with his buddies. He was a director of the Florida High School Rodeo Team for 9 years. He was also a member of the Florida Motorcycle Drill Team and helped form the Daytona Goldwing Drill Team, serving as captain. Don was a true Southern gentleman, always willing to help others anyway he could. He was a faithful follower of the First Baptist Church of Umatilla, FL. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Beth; siblings: Bo Harris, Judy Farraro, Mac Harris and Sharon Upson; 3 children: Roger Harris (Lisa), Robin Henderson (Rusty), and Sherri DellaRatta (Max); 9 grandchildren: Brooke Kuchta (Cory), Ryan Crist (Brandee), Jake Cowart (Sara), Chloe Godoy (Marcus), Rhett Crist (Jihan), Jordan Harris, Carson Cowart, Rachel Henderson, Massomimo DellaRatta and 10 precious great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4pm to 6 pm at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, FL. Service will be held at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11am with receiving of friends from 10am to 11am.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019