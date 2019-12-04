|
|
William "Mike" Dotson
June 2, 1950 - December 1, 2019
William "Mike" Dotson, 69, of New Smyrna Beach, entered eternal life on December 1, 2019, after a short illness. Mike was born on June 2, 1950 in South Charleston, West Virginia. Mike was the son of the late Homer and Margaret Dotson. He graduated from St. Albans High School in West Virginia in 1968, where he met the love of his life, Billie Lynn nee Kingery. He went on to graduate from West Virginia University College of Dentistry in 1982. Upon graduation, Mike and Billie relocated their family to New Smyrna Beach where he enjoyed a 30 year dental practice. Mike and Billie recently celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary in Jekyll Island with their family. Mike and Billie raised two wonderful daughters, Jennifer Peterson (Trey) and Natalie Madigan (Jay). He loved being Pap to his six grandchildren; Drew, Gwynnie, Maddie, Eliza, Anna, and Grace. Mike was the greatest lover of life and relished the simple things, such as, reading at the beach, keeping a manicured lawn, travel, home projects, and above all family time. The Renaissance man that he was, could play Barbie dolls with his granddaughters, go to the shooting range with his grandson, then renovate an entire house. Mike will be met at the pearly gates by their infant daughter, Jennifer Dianne, his parents, and his brother, Dickie. In lieu of flowers, Mike would appreciate contributions made to Salvation Army, 1555 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117 or , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Smyrna Beach, with the Reverend Rodney Roehner, officiating. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019