William Dougherty Smith

October 14, 2020

William Dougherty Smith, of Daytona Beach, died on October 14, 2020, at the age of 94. Born in Mentone, AL, Dougherty grew up in Port Orange, Florida. After his service in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Dougherty spent his life traveling the world becoming a conoisseur of fine art and antiques while still calling the Daytona area home. He is survived by nephew Donald A. Smith; great niece Andrea Smith Simmons and great nephew Tim W. Smith, as well as his many friends and loved ones around the world. At Mr. Smith's request, no public service will be held.



