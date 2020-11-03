1/
William Dougherty Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Dougherty Smith
October 14, 2020
William Dougherty Smith, of Daytona Beach, died on October 14, 2020, at the age of 94. Born in Mentone, AL, Dougherty grew up in Port Orange, Florida. After his service in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Dougherty spent his life traveling the world becoming a conoisseur of fine art and antiques while still calling the Daytona area home. He is survived by nephew Donald A. Smith; great niece Andrea Smith Simmons and great nephew Tim W. Smith, as well as his many friends and loved ones around the world. At Mr. Smith's request, no public service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved