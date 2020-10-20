September of 1985 a physician by the name of William Borkosky saved my mother's life and my own when I was born 2 months early. He was my pediatrician growing up for many years, and he was a great friend of my family. I was named after this great man, he was chosen to be my Godfather, and his legacy goes beyond the loved ones he left behind. Every soul he touched and healed spreads his love for humanity. I would not be alive today, have the family I hold every day If it wasn't for him. My prayers go out to his family and friends, he was well-loved.

William Gerson

Friend