Dr. William E. Borkosky, D.O.
May 13, 1927 - October 14, 2020
Dr. William E. Borkosky, D.O., passed away at home October 14, 2020, after a long illness. Bill, Dr. Borkosky, Dr. B, Bork, Doc, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather, brother and uncle, was born in Bergholdz, Ohio to Amelia Booth and Stanley Borkosky, May 13, 1927. His parents, sister Jeannett and his brother Don and Granddaughter Ashley, and step grandson, Brandon, preceded him in death. He finished High School early and took classes at Kent State College. When he became 18 he enlisted in the Navy rather than being drafted. On entering he took the Eddy Test and was selected for the Eddy Electronics Training Program in Sonar and Radar at Great Lakes, Chicago. Only 3 people were selected from Ohio at the time to take this intensive course. With the war ending; the dropping of the bombs in Japan they were given the choice of remaining in the program or an early discharge. He chose the early discharge and was reassigned to a Navy transport ship to pick up our soldiers in Nagasaki, Japan after it was bombed. Bill was happy to be returning home and was anxious to get on with his dream of being a Doctor. When he found out that there was one opening at the Des Moines College of Osteopathy in Iowa, he applied and was accepted and on his way. The third year he transferred to the College of Osteopathy in Kirksville, Missouri where he would meet his future wife, Martha Bess James. After they had both finished college in Kirksville, (she was at Kirksville State Teachers College). Bill graduated with honors in the top of his class. They were married on Thanksgiving Day of 1951. This Thanksgiving would mark 69 years of marriage. He took his internship at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was selected for a residency ln surgery at the college in Kirksville but chose to leave early because his father developed cancer. He opened an office in Warren, Ohio (Champion Hgts.) which became a large practice and also delivered hundreds of babies. (He also made many, many house calls.) Later, he moved in with a group of doctors to have better coverage and during that time he helped found Warren General Hospital. Finally, he decided it was too cold and rainy in Ohio and wanted nicer Florida weather. In 1970 he went into practice with former classmates in Holly Hill, Fla. and later, once again, went into his own private practice in Port Orange, Florida. He started with Florida Health Care in 1992 and retired ln 2016 after 65 years of being a physician. He worked a short time upon retirement at The Jesus Clinic. He practiced at Daytona Beach Hospital, the former Humana Hospital; and Halifax Hospital. At Humana Hospital he was the first Chief of Family Practice. He worked very hard with his Osteopathic colleagues to obtain practice rights at Halifax Hospital and they were successful in obtaining hospital staff privileges. Bill was one of the first Osteopathic Physicians on staff at Halifax Hospital. He was a member of Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, a trustee: American Osteopathic Assn., Life member: Ormond Beach Florida Masons; Ancient Accepted Scottish Rites of Youngstown, Ohio; Shriners International - Al Koran Broadview Heights Ohio; Ormond Beach Elks; Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church, and Oceanside Country Club, Ormond Beach for 46 years. Five daughters blessed Bill and Marty's life. Marcie Beth Ostiguy, Marla Bess Basli (Bobby), Margo Betsy Cody, Miki Billie Dowst (Mark), and Mimi Belinda Borkosky Maguire (Bill). Nine grandchildren: Mark, Matthew, and Megan (Miki), Ryan and Amy Ostiguy (Marcie), Maggie and Jamie Cody (Margo), Shawn Shulenburg, (Marla) and Logan Malter (Mimi) and daughter-in-laws Frances and Mandy. Both Megan and Logan are following ln their Grandfather's footsteps. Dr. Megan is a practicing veterinarian (UF) in Orlando, and Logan is in his second year of Medical School at FSU. Three great grandsons: Eric Bautista, Paxton Ostiguy, and Silas Hulsey. Bill loved being a Doctor. He knew at age 7 that he wanted to be a Doctor, but along the way he discovered a love for boxing. But thank goodness his mother rescued him from that idea. Other lifetime passions included golfing, first and foremost, and he also loved bowling. Bill loved the Florida Gators (He always said he was a Gator by tuition because all 5 girls went to the University of Florida). Most of all he loved his family dearly. His High School yearbook read "He is led by his own thoughts." and ironically at the end of his life, soft music was playing Frank Sinatra's "I Did it My Way'. Lovingly written by his wife, Marty. Because of the Virus, private family services will be held. Burial will be later at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to: Center for the Visually Impaired, 1187 Dunn Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Ph: 386-253-8879 https://cvi.networkforgood.com
