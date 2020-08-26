1/1
Dr. William E. Webb Jr.
1952 - 2020
Dr. William E. Webb, Jr.
Aug. 20, 1952 - Aug. 15, 2020
August 15, 2020, Port Orange, Florida - Today we lost our beloved brother, cherished friend and mentor, William (Bill) E. Webb, Jr. Born August 20, 1952, in Tampa, Florida, Bill attended Plant City High School where he graduated with honors in 1970. He then earned two undergraduate degrees in chemistry and micro-biology at the University of South Florida, Tampa, where he graduated in 1974 with honors. Bill continued his studies at the University of Miami earning a doctor of medicine degree in 1979. Dr William E Webb, Jr. specialized in anaesthesiology, proudly serving thousands of patients during his 40 year practice. Bill was also an acclaimed flight instructor, private pilot, helicopter pilot, accomplished sailor and scuba diver. He loved learning and his knowledge of medical and aeronautical subject matter had no boundaries. Bill passed away at his beloved Spruce Creek Fly In Community, a place he cherished along with his dearest friends who resided there. Bill has now completed his last flight, sailed his last sail and finished his last dive. We trust the angels have guided him to his final destination. His favorite salutation "signing off for now", was never more appropriate. Dr. Webb is survived by his loving sister, his niece, brother and cherished friends. They will miss him dearly. Blue skies Dr. Webb and may the wind always be at your back.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
