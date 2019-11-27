|
Colonel, William E. Whelan, US Army, Retired
Nov. 13, 1930 - Nov. 22, 2019
Col Whelan of New Smyrna Beach, FL died Friday, November 22, 2019. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 1:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Smyrna Beach. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 4:00pm – 6:00pm at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach. Internment, with full military honors, will be in Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years Elizabeth (nee Griffin) who was his high school sweetheart. He is survived by his loving daughter, Christine Anne Pedlar, (Charles),and his grandchildren Sean and Katherine, all of Zachary LA. Survivors also include his sister-in-law Mary Lou Smith (Paul) of Cape Cod, MA and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Col Bill Whelan was born November 13, 1930, in Brighton MA., the only child of Edward F & Esther M (Burns) Whelan who predeceased him when he was sixteen and eighteen, respectively. Bill graduated from Braintree High School, MA. in 1948. He enlisted in the Army as a private in January 1951. Following his promotion to Sergeant, he was selected to attend Officer Candidate School where, upon graduation, he was commissioned a 2d Lieutenant in November 1952. He subsequently earned his baccalaureate degree from the University of Maryland and an MBA from The George Washington University. He graduated from the Armed Forces Staff College, career courses at the Infantry School, Ft. Benning, GA, the Quartermaster School, Ft Lee, Virginia and the International Logistics Management Course, also at Ft Lee. His overseas service included a tour in Korea, two tours in Viet Nam and, with his family, a tour in Germany. His many and varied assignments included company level command, command of the 15th Supply and Transportation Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division; Senior Logistics Advisor to The Republic of Vietnam Special Forces; The Pentagon, Department of Army Staff, Office of Chief, Legislative Liaison; Director of Maintenance, Lexington-Blue Grass Army Depot; and his final assignment as Chief of Staff, The Quartermaster Center and School, Ft Lee, Virginia. During his career, Col Whelan was awarded the Legion of Merit, with one Oak Leave Cluster; the Bronze Star; the Meritorious Service Medal, with one Oak Leave Cluster; the Joint Service Commendation Medal; the Army Commendation Medal; the United Nations Service Medal and two Republic of Vietnam decorations and several service medals. Upon his retirement from the Army in April 1980, he immediately began a second career as the CEO of the United Way of Southside Virginia, Petersburg, VA. Following four successful annual fund raising campaigns, he became the CEO of the United Way of Central Virginia in Lynchburg, where he led eight additional successful annual campaigns. His final campaign raised over three (3) million dollars. A first for the community. In 1992, Bill and Betty decided that it was time to enjoy life in New Smyrna Beach, FL Bill was an avid golfer and it was his good fortune Betty enjoyed the game and played it well. Over the years they played on many great courses in this country and in Europe. Bill enjoyed sports on TV, in particular watching his much loved Boston Red Sox followed closely by the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins. He also enjoyed reading, and sometimes gardening. Like Betty, he enjoyed to the fullest the times he had with his beloved grandchildren, Sean and Katie. Bill was a member of the Military Officers Association of America, the Quartermaster Foundation, a lifetime member of the 1st Cavalry Division Association, a long time member of the Armed Forces Mutual Aide Association, a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, a former Rotarian and a member of the New Smyrna Beach Golf Club. He was Husband, Father, Grandfather, Soldier and Friend. If you choose, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School or your local United Way.
