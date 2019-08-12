Home

William Earl Wanless


1944 - 2019
William Earl Wanless
03/13/1944 - 08/08/2019
William Earl Wanless, 75 of DeLand passed away August 8, 2019 at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City. He was born on March 13, 1944 in Ava, Illinois. William was a groundskeeper. He was predeceased by his parents Nettie and Earl Wanless and his aunt Zumma Wilson. Survivors include his wife Patricia; brothers Roy Wanless and John Wanless and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends on Thursday, 8/15 from 5-7pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 8/16 at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
