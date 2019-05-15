Home

Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
William Eavey
William "Bill" Eavey


1932 - 2019
William "Bill" Eavey Obituary
William "Bill" Eavey
04/27/1932 - 05/11/2019
William "Bill" Eavey, 87, a resident in Plantation Bay, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1932 in Xeina, Ohio to the late Henry and Elizabeth Eavey. Bill owned 10 grocery stores named Eavey's Supermarkets in Ohio and Indiana. Eighteen years ago William and his wife moved to the Plantation Bay subdivision in Ormond Beach, FL. They both discovered the love for the game of golf and Bill made many close "Poker Buddies". He was preceded in death by his brother George Eavey. Survivors include his wife Joyce; children, Frank, Liz, Jenny, Ande and Will; brother, Henry Eavey; step-children, Bert and Gary Jellison and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Donations in his memory may be made to AdventHealth Hospice Care. A celebration of his life will be held in Indiana at a later date. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 19, 2019
