|
|
William Edwin Dupre
Mar. 20, 1981 - Oct. 11, 2019
William Edwin Dupre, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away Friday, Oct 11, 2019. He was born March 20, 1981 in Roanoke, Virginia. His family moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1983. He graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School and attended Daytona Beach Community College earning an Associates degree in finance. He loved working in agriculture and went on to start a business in landscaping. He loved to surf and travel aboard. He is survived by his precious daughter, Sydney Ella Dupre; his parents, Penny and Jeffrey Dupre; sister Kristin Dupre; grandmothers Joyce Bergloff and Lauraine Kingery; aunts Debbie Camden (Bob), Pam Overstreet (Charlie), Margaret Reed, and Sherra Kingery; uncles Guy Bergloff (Cheryl), Jim Bergloff (Susan), Terrance Dupre, Rocky Kingery, and lots of cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Joseph G Dupre and Edwin C Bergloff, his uncles Todd Bergloff and Mark Dion; aunts Leigh Dupre, Sandra Kable, and Judy Bergloff; cousin Hannah Ray. There will be a celebration of William's life from 4 to 10pm Saturday, October 26 at Hidden Lakes Golf Club, 35 Fairgreen Avenue, New Smyrna Beach. Share a memory with the family at BaldwinCremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019