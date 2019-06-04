|
|
William Eugene Miller
01/15/1938 - 05/27/2019
William was born in Harrisburg, PA and came to the Port Orange area in 1991. He graduated North East High School in 1955. He served in both the National Guard and the Naval Reserve. Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge #750, Janette, PA. He was a Fellow of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He made his living as an electrician. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, step daughter Christine Hall and grandson Logan Hall; his daughter Tina Thropp (Thomas) and grandsons Jason and Cole, all from North Carolina; his sister Harriett Partch (Donald), niece Kay, North East, PA, and three stepsons, all residing in Port Orange. The service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 11 am at All Saints Lutheran Church, 751 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, with a light reception to follow.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 4 to June 6, 2019