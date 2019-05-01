|
William F. Reardon
02/22/2019
William (Bill) Reardon's suffering ended peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 22nd. He was brave and positive until the very end. Bill was born in 1941 in the Chicago area, the son of Frank and Dorothy Reardon. After attending St Ambrose College, he spent his working years in sales making many lifelong friends and these friendships meant the world to Bill until the very end. He was a talented watercolorist, an excellent cook and an avid collector of nostalgia. Left to bear unspeakable sorrow is Bill's significant other, Donna Kriss, her son Tim, daughter in law Susan and grandsons Charlie, Joey and David. In keeping with Bill's wishes there will be no service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 1 to May 5, 2019