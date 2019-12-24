|
|
William H. Slater
December 22, 2019
William H Slater of Old Forge, NY passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 with his beloved companion Joan Turner of 20 years by his side. The family would like to thank Walt and Jan Throne and Edith, Rocky and Ryan Carr for their loving friendship here in New Smyrna Beach Florida. Also, we would like to thank Dustin, Terry, and Mary from Apex Home Health and the nurses and staff at the Halifax Hospice Center in Edgewater for providing exceptional compassion and care during the last few months. William's life will be celebrated with a Catholic mass in Utica, NY at a later date in January
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019