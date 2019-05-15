|
William "Bill" Hardin
3/26/1936 - 5/14/2019
William "Bill" Hardin, 83, of Orange City, FL and formerly, South Charleston, WV went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019. Bill was born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 26, 1936. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 59 years, his son Kevin (Laurie) Hardin, daughters Christina (Randy) Hayes, Karen (David) Escott, son in law, Brian King, grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, and Matthew King and Mary Escott, brother, Larry (Susan) Mitchell. Also 3 nieces and 6 nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter, Julia King, his parents C.B. and Mary Hardin and William Yaley and Doris Mitchell, brothers, C.B. Jr., William C. and Harold Hardin and sisters Mary House and Pam Coffman.
Bill grew up in West Virginia and graduated from Charleston High School. Bill and Carolyn moved to Orlando, FL in 1961 and retired in Orange City, FL. Bill served in the U.S. Army and was always proud of serving his country. While in Orlando he was a member and past President of the East Orlando Civitan Club. Bill was a faithful Christian and member of the Deland Church of the Nazarene. Bill owned/operated Orlando Janitorial Services for 25 years. He retired from Martin Marietta and Orange County Corrections in Orlando,FL. After retirement, he found his most beloved job as a security guard for Florida Health Care Plans, in Orange City, where he met many lifelong friends. He loved hunting, fishing and was an avid fan of the Duke Blue Devils. Most of all he loved spending time with family.
Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, from 5:30-7:00 P.M. at Deland Church of the Nazarene
Funeral will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 A. M. at Deland Church of the Nazarene at 913 E. New York Avenue, DeLand, FL. where military honors will be rendered. A private Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. Services are under the direction of Allen Summerhill Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the or the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019