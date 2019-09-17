|
|
William "Coach" Haynes
William "Coach" Haynes (83) of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on September 11, 2019. He was born in Dunbar, WV to Robert and Reva Haynes. Bill graduated from Dunbar High School when he was outstanding in football and track, and went on to get his degree at Morris Harvey College. After graduation, Bill taught PE and coached football at Dunbar Junior High until moving to Florida in 1964, where he continued teaching at Mainland High and then Spruce Creek High until he retired in 1997. Bill served his country in the Army and Air Force National Guard for a combined ten years.
Bill is predeceased by his parents, Robert Haynes and Reva Haynes (Hamrick).
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Barbara Haynes (Bryant); his son, William Robert Haynes, and his wife, Karen; his daughter, Tami Hays, and her fiance, Casey; his sister, Barbara Haynes (WV); and by his grandchildren, Caitlyn Haynes, Brennan Haynes and Zoe Hays.
A gathering of friends and family will be held for Bill on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm at RiverGrille on the Tomoka.
