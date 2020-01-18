Home

William "Bill" Hernandez


1942 - 2020
William "Bill" Hernandez Obituary
William "Bill" Hernandez
Mar. 30, 1942 - Jan. 15, 2020
Mr. William "Bill" Hernandez, 77, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital, Daytona Beach. He was born March 30, 1942 in East Chicago, Indiana to Ralph and Ada (Linz) Hernandez. Bill was a retired operations project manager with Inland Steel in East Chicago, Indiana. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rita Hernandez of Ormond Beach, by his two children Keith Hernandez (Kelley) and Denice Hernandez and preceded in death by his son Richard Hernandez (Doreen); also survived by his two brothers, Gary Hernandez, David Hernandez (Judy) and one sister Janice Vowell (Jim); nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21st from 4-7 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:00 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church; 600 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to: Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
