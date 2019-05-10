|
|
William Irving King
April 29, 1934 - April 20, 2019
William Irving King, age 84, of Daytona Beach, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Coastal Health and Rehabilitation Center, Daytona Beach. Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts to Ambrose and Rachel M. Russell King, Mr. King moved to the area in 1994 from North Grafton, MA.
Mr. King served in the US Navy. He worked and retired from New England Electric System, serving as the purchasing agent. He received a Bachelor degree in Accounting from Bentley College, Boston, MA. He was active in many civic organizations including Mason F & AM 149 and a member of the American Legion Post 17. He loved boating, fishing and "lake life" at his summer home on Crescent Lake in New Hampshire before relocating to Florida.
Survivors include his daughter, Pamela Arseneau and husband James of Amesbury, MA; brothers Ambrose King and wife Shirley of Nashua, NH and George King of Bishopville, MD; sisters Blanche Burke of Revere, MA and Evelyn Cummings of South Dennis, MA; two grandsons Justin and Kyle Arseneau and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra King, and his daughter, Laurel Stanley in 2014.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 16th at Settle-Wilder Chapel with the Reverend Laura Berg, Coronado Community United Methodist Church, officiating.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 10 to May 12, 2019