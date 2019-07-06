|
William J. Farmer
July 4, 2019
William J. Farmer, 92, of Merritt Island, FL, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. He was born in Chattanooga, TN and moved to this area in 1972. He was the owner and operator of the Apothecary Shop in Daytona Beach. He was preceded in death by his son Ken Farmer. Survivors include his companion, Ana Delfino of Merritt Island, FL, two sons, Steve Farmer of Chattanooga, TN, Dr. Danny Farmer of Ormond Beach, FL, his sister, Elizabeth Patterson of Ormond Beach, FL, and two grandchildren, Sam Farmer and Emily Farmer. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019