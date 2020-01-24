|
|
William Jerry "Bill" Miller
Dec. 14, 1933 - Jan. 22, 2020
Bill Miller, 86, of Daytona Beach, passed away peacefully on January 22nd at Halifax Hospital surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Catherine Eileen, his son, John, and his parents, Catherine and Morris Miller. He is survived by his children, Catherine (Thomas) Kriner, Nancy (Ken) Watson, and Michelle (Jason) Mykicz, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being coordinated by Volusia Memorial Park. Visit www.dignitymemorial.com for information and to leave a message of love. Services will be held Monday, January 27th at Hope Lutheran Church, 594 N. Williamson Blvd., Daytona Beach. The family will hold a viewing beginning at 9:30 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to immediately follow at Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach. In honor of Bill's love for dogs, donations can be made to Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach or to your local animal shelter.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020