William Joe "Buster" Moore

August 28, 1931 - April 20, 2020

On Monday, April 20, 2020, the Moore family lost the patriarch of the family, William Joe "Buster" Moore, 88 years of age. Buster was born in Hodges, Alabama on August 28th, 1931, to Irvin Moore and Amie Scott. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jessie Louise Wren Moore, his daughters Connie Daniels, Lisa Hill, sons, Mike, Butch, Joe, Ricky, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, brothers, James B., Cecil, sister, Margie Howell, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Amie Moore and several siblings. Buster will be remembered for his countless stories reminiscing about his experiences during his construction career, as he holds various degrees in the building of many homes around the Volusia County area. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. He made many friends over the years at the nursing facilities, enjoying his checkers games, bingo and the music venues, where he would sing along, knowing the lyrics to most of the songs. A gathering of friends and family will be held at 12:00 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Riviera Park on Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, Florida, behind the Riviera Assisted Living Home. Though we were not able to be with Dad at Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach, Florida, due to the corona-virus, he will remain forever in our hearts and will be deeply missed every day. In lieu of flowers, remembrance memorial contributions to benefit the Nursing Program may be made to Daytona State College Foundation, 1200 West International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, for those are the caring and thoughtful individuals who took care of our father during his remaining years.



