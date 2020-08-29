William Joseph Barr
Nov. 21, 1936 - Aug. 27, 2020
Mr. William Joseph Barr, 83, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born November 21, 1936 in Buffalo, New York to Bert and Gertrude (Simon) Barr. Bill attended Bennett High School in Buffalo, NY and continued his education at Erie Community College earning his Optician degree in 1956. Bill then served his country in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman, and upon his Honorable Discharge started his career as an Optician. While working in Huntington, WV he met the love of his life, Lois. After marrying and returning to Buffalo, he opened his own business, 20/20 Vision Center. Upon relocating to Florida in the late 1970's he continued to own 20/20 Vision Center in Ormond Beach, which was very successful. He was a member of the New York State and Florida Society of Dispensing Opticians, the Businessman Assoc. of Buffalo, NY, and the Mason Perservance Lodge # 948. He was also awarded the NY State Board Examiner for Opticians. He later served on the Board of Directors of the Professional Opticians of Florida. Bill was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to his Buffalo Bills and the New York Yankees, as well as the Florida Gators. You could easily find him and his son, Jacob, in front of his big screen television every NFL Sunday watching the Bills and eating hot buffalo chicken wings lovingly made by Lois. He enjoyed attending sporting events with his son and traveling in Europe, visiting nine countries as well as his travels to Alaska. He loved Frank Sinatra and definitely lived "My Way". He had a great smile and an infectious laugh. He will be remembered for his kindness, caring, attention to detail and habit of "going the extra mile". Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Lois Jean Pardue-Barr of Ormond Beach, his son, Dr. Jacob Barr and wife Carol of Ormond Beach as well as his sister Harriet Goetz of Sarasota, FL. A private family service with Military Honors will be held at Daytona Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in Bill's memory to; Humane Society of Volusia/Flagler or Hospice of Volusia. /Flagler. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
