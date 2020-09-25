William Lester Bradford
Feb. 19, 1932 - Sept. 22, 2020
William Lester Bradford, born February 19, 1932 passed away Tuesday morning, September 22nd 2020. Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Ormond Beach with his wife Nancy, and dog Cricket by his side. Bill will be remembered by his wife of 42 years; Nancy Bradford and his children; Barry, Gary, Robbie, Sharon, John, and Terry.
During the Korean military conflict Bill enlisted in the US army in 1952. Bill was chosen to be a member of the first personnel transport company charged with the evacuation of wounded during the pork chop hill campaign. This company was formed by General Arthur Trudeau to provide support for ground troops during this campaign. Bill was promoted to the rank of Sgt First class and awarded 3 bronze stars for heroism and commitment to duty.
Bill's profession for most of his life was a carpenter contractor in Norther Virginia where he owned and operated CODECO.
Outside of his work and family, Bill loved the game of baseball. Wanting to be the best Bill attended Al Summers umpire school in Daytona Beach in 1957. This allowed him the opportunity to excel from 1971 to 1986 in the Metropolitan umpire association in Norther Virginia. His skill and passion for baseball allowed him and his wife Nancy to visit the then Soviet Union in 1989 where members of his team and college athletes introduced the game of baseball and act as ambassadors to the USA. Bill also umpired in Volusia and Flagler counties until 1996.
Bill and Nancy have been residents of Volusia county since 1986, owning and managing several apartment complexes in the county.
Bill will be missed by us all and remembered fondly by any that knew him.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
.