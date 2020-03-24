|
|
William M. Seitz
Born September 11, 1926 in NYC, passed away peacefully at home, March 20, 2020. He was 93. At the age of 5, he moved to Augusta, Georgia, where he and his sister were raised by their mother after their father was killed in a car accident. He has resided in Daytona Beach since 1952. Before coming to Daytona, he served his country bravely as a member of the Greatest Generation in the US Navy on a ship in the Pacific during World War II. Upon his return, he received a degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. He remained an ardent Bulldog fan until his passing. (His five Gator grandchildren tried not to hold that against him). His years in Daytona began with his working for the Chamber of Commerce before starting his own company, William Seitz Advertising and Public Relations in 1960. He was very active in civic affairs including serving as president of Rotary Club (1981-82) and then as their executive secretary for 45 years! Other organizations that he served in various capacities include United Way, YMCA, and the University Club. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Daytona Beach for over 40 years. Upon its closing, he moved his membership to Covenant United Methodist Church in Port Orange where he taught Sunday school until just a few years ago. He was a committed family man and loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was the biggest fan of all their accomplishments. He loved to read, study, and teach God's Word. Mr. Seitz was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Barbara, and daughter Carol Nelson, Dallas. Survivors include sons, William H. (Claudia), Port Orange; and Thomas M., Daytona Beach; son-in-law Richard Nelson, Dallas; sister, Barbara Williams, Augusta; companion Nancy Moseley, Daytona; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. His was a life well-lived. "Well done, good and faithful servant." (Matthew 25:23a) Memorial service to celebrate the life of William M. Seitz will be held at a future time in accordance with the coronavirus quarantine guidelines.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020