William McDonald
04/12/1928 - 04/18/2019
William (Stubby) McDonald, age 91, of New Smyrna Beach, FL passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019. Stubby was born in South Daytona, Florida on April 12, 1928 to his parents John D and Violet McDonald. He was predeceased by his brother Jack. The original "McDaniel" family came to Florida in 1854 and in the year 1860. The original name was changed to McDonald. Stubby served in the Army during the Korean War for four years and was Honored with receiving a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his service. He was employed by The Volusia County Works Department for thirty years, was a member of the Fair Association and served for over forty years as the Director of the Florida Farm Bureau and also served as Volusia Cattleman President from 1969-1970. He enjoyed many years barbequing with his best friend, Gene Daniels during the annual Cracker Day Event held in DeLand. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well. He married his late wife, Margaret on June 30, 1952 and they were married for 65 years. Stubby is survived by his three children, daughter, Wendy Cook and her husband Gary of DeLand, son Tommy McDonald and his wife Joanne of Alabama and son Billy McDonald of Alma, GA. Also he is survived by his five grandchildren; Michelle Hanson of Jacksonville, Kristi Welsh of Lake Helen, Jamie Phillips of Palm Coast and Jody and Cody McDonald from Alabama and seven great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 am Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Three Rd, South Daytona, FL. Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 am (same day) at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodand Cemetery, Port Orange. There will be a reception to follow at the S & PJ Lodge, North Samsula Dr., Samsula, FL. Memorial memories or condolences may be made at cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019