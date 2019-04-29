|
William "Bill" Montero
04/21/1944 - 04/25/2019
William Montero passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Coast on Thursday April 25, 2019 beside his caring wife of nearly 30 years. He was born on April 21, 1944 in Cabo, Rojo, Puerto Rico, son to the late Felix Montero and Marina Silva Rodriguez.
Bill was a native New Yorker who retired to Palm Coast in 1992. He was an avid car enthusiast, and member of the Daytona Street Rod car club. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Sabia Montero; his children, William C. (Carolyn) Montero of CT and Susan (Alexander) Martinez of RI; four cherished grandchildren, Daniel, Gabrielle, Savannah and Annabelle; and sister, Sonia Rodriguez of PR. A Visitation will be held from 12:00PM to 1:00PM on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00PM in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019