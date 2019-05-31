Home

Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
William N. Sallander Sr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary
William N. Sallander Sr. Obituary
William N. Sallander, Sr.
09/03/1938 - 05/23/2019
William N. Sallander Sr. passed away peacefully on May 23rd 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 8th 2019 at 11:00 AM with a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the Lohman Funeral Home 1201 Dunlawton Ave. Port Orange. In lieu of flowers please consider the . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 31 to June 2, 2019
