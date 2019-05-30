Home

Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
William P. Alai Obituary
William P. Alai
05/29/2019
William P. Alai, 87, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, died May 29 in Halifax Health Hospice Care, Edgewater, FL. He enjoyed playing cards, billiards, and golf and listening to classical music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are his wife, Theresa Sands Alai; four sons, Vincent of Paris, ME, Joseph of Port St. Lucie, FL, John of South River, NJ, William Alai, Jr. of NSB, Rita Alai Simcock of Paris, ME, and Brenda Shukla of Lewisville, TX; and many grandchildren and extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 1st 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Cardwell Baggett and Summers Funeral Home 301 Big Tree Road South Daytona. Burial will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider the at Heart.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
