William P. StowJune 14, 1928 - October 24, 2020Funeral Services celebrating the life of William P. Stow, 92, of Bunnell, will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3:30 PM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S., Flagler Beach. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:30 PM until the time of services. Entombment will follow in Flagler Palms Memorial Gardens. Mr. Stow, a resident of Bunnell since 1986 coming from Winsted CT, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. He was born in Plainfield, NJ on June 14, 1928, a son of the late Miles and Emily Randall Stow. Mr. Stow was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. A retired carpenter, Mr. Stow enjoyed being on his computer, searching the internet, shopping on EBAY, working on automobiles, repairing clocks and watches, riding motorcycles and was an avid fan of Elvis Presley Music. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol in 1995. Surviving are two daughters, Susan Warner and her fiancé Jeff Hollyfield of Bunnell and Carol Fields of Venice, FL; two sons, William Stow and his wife Karen of Northport, FL and Richard Stow and his wife MaryBeth of Wilton, CT; nine grandchildren among whom is Justin Platt and his daughter Madeline who resided and lovingly cared for Mr. Stow for several years; seven great grandchildren and a sister Mary Westmoreland of NC. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.