Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
William Webley
More Obituaries for William Webley
William Paul Webley

William Paul Webley Obituary
William Paul Webley
03/18/2019
William Paul Webley, 84, of Ormond Beach, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Bridgeview Nursing Home. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and Honorably served two tours with the US Marines, during WWII and Korean Conflict. After serving he joined the NYC Police Department where he worked for 27 years and spent many of those years in the emergency service department. He then became an entrepreneur in the Bagel industry. William set up stores on Long Island, Daytona, Orlando and Ormond Beach supplying equipment, training and quality control to each location. He was an active member of the Ormond Beach and Daytona Beach American Legion, St Brendan's Catholic Church and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and a Grand Knight. He enjoyed volunteering with the Disabled American Veterans, local veterans groups and Meals on Wheels. Besides his parents he was predeceased by 11 siblings. Left to cherish his memory is his loving companion Lillian Long and a host of friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m.,Tuesday April 2, 2019 at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 1000 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond by the Sea. Burial with military honors will be 11:00 am Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019
