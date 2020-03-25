|
William "Todd" Phillips
Oct. 1, 1965 - March 21, 2020
William "Todd" Phillips, 54 of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born October 1, 1965 in Daytona Beach, Forida to William Alexander Phillips and Judith "Judy" (Jones) Phillips. Todd was the proud owner and operator, along with his twin brother Tim, of P & S Paving, Inc. of Daytona Beach & Phillips Ranch Llc of Bunnell. He was a member of Flagler Cattleman's Association, Flagler county deputy association, DOT Assoc, Volusia County contractors Association, National Rifleman's association, FL Divers Assoc and Sportsman's Assoc. Todd was an avid Hunter, Sport Fishing, Diving, Marksman, Cattleman, and Equestrian. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Debbie Phillips of Ormond Beach, his son Cole Phillips/Dunagan, of Ormond Bch, his daughters, Tiffany and Brittany Phillips of Ormond Bch, his mother Judy Phillips/Uebel if Ormond Bch, his father, Lex Phillips of Bunnell, his twin brother Tim Phillips of Ormond Beach and brother Tyler Phillips of Bunnell He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Luther & Mrs. Jones & Mr. & Mrs. Phillips. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27th at the home of Todd and Debbie from 4-7 pm. A Casual Service of Remembrance to honor Todd will be on Saturday, March 28th at 2:00 pm at the Phillips Ranch in Bunnell, Florida. Entombment will be held privately at a later date at Daytona Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Todd's memory to; Hogue Ministries, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit foster care organization. Two ways to donate: Text the word GIVE and the dollar amount to 386.961.4747 or MAIL check to Hogue Ministries 271 Rodeo Rd Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020