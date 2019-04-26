Home

William R. Ramey
04/24/2019
William R. Ramey, 93, passed away peacefully at home April 24, 2019. He was born in Praise, Kentucky to Blanche Clevenger Ramey and David B. Ramey and grew up in Elkhorn City, Kentucky. At 18, he joined the Marine Corp and was awarded a Purple Heart after serving in the Pacific Theater World War II. He is a graduate of Stetson University where he also was a member of the basketball team. Bill started working with his brother in law, Mac Martin, at L&M Paving Company in Daytona Beach in the mid 50's. He was an instrumental part of the company growth which later became Martin Paving. His career at Martin brought him personal fulfillment and lasting relationships within the local community. Bill enjoyed many years of fishing the local area waterways and being outdoors. He especially enjoyed yearly vacations to the Keys shared with family and friends.
Bill was an active member of First Christian Church for 61 years, during which he served as a Deacon and an Elder. He was predeceased by his wife Freda Ramey, daughter, Sue, and is survived by daughters, Kathy, Denise, Debbie, son, Billy, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, nephew David Ramey and two grand nephews. Special thanks to his caretaker, Shelly, for her dedication to him in his final months. A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church, 326 S. Palmetto Ave., Daytona Beach on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation prior to service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a reception immediately following. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019
