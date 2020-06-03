William Reilly
January 10, 1931 - May 18, 2020
William (Bill) J. Reilly of Holly Hill, FL, age 89, passed away on May 18, 2020. He grew up in upper Manhattan, NY, and graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and Niagara University, and serviced as an Infantry Platoon Leader with the 45th Division in Korea. Upon his return from Korea, he reentered Niagara under the GI Bill and received a Master's Degree in Education. Bill's career in education began as a Social Studies teacher in Gorton High School in Yonkers, NY. He then moved to Ossining High School, NY, married his beautiful wife, Marge, who subsequently gave birth to the first of their six children. During this time, he earned a Professional Diploma in Counseling and Administration at Teachers College, Columbia University, headed a local veteran's organization, and coached track and cross country.
In order to supplement his teaching income, Bill worked part-time as brakeman and conductor with the NY Central, Penn Central and Amtrak railroads for twenty years. In 1960, the family moved to Long Island, NY where he spent eleven years as a counselor and track coach at Valley Stream North High and spent a term as President of the local chapter of the NY State Teachers Assn. During a two-year hiatus to participate in a Federal Research Training Program at St. John's University in NY, he taught graduate courses in statistics and counselor education. In 1971 Bill moved to the Bayport –Blue Point School System on Long Island as Director of Guidance and subsequently, District Director of Pupil Services and was elected President of the NY State Assn. of Pupil Service Directors. He and Marge built a house by the Great South Bay in the neighboring community of Sayville. There, the kids all graduated from Sayville High School and began to go their separate ways. In 1986 Bill took early retirement, and he and Marge moved to Daytona Beach Shores. He taught briefly at Daytona Beach Community College, spent a number of years in real estate/property management, did some brief missionary work in the Dominican Republic and served four years on the Code Enforcement Board for the city of Daytona Beach Shores. Bill took a number of Computer Assisted Drawing (CAD) courses at Daytona Beach Community College which, in time, led to as A.S. Degree in Civil Engineering Technology. Bill's wife, Marge, died in 2006. They were married 49 years. In the fall of 2010, he moved to Bishop's Glen, an independent living, retirement community in Holly Hill, where he served as copy editor of the bi-monthly magazine, was Secretary of the Residents' Council, and participated in a variety of community activities. He was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Ormond Beach. Bill is survived by three daughters; Karen Reilly-Brown of Mastic, NY; Sharon Reilly of Santa Ana, CA; Laura Graham-Powell of Port Jefferson Station, NY; and three sons, Kevin Reilly of Temecula, CA; Douglas Reilly of South Daytona, FL; Neal Reilly of Medford, NY and five grandchildren. Burial arrangements will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.