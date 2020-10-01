William Tappe
July 11, 1931 - September 24, 2020
William "Bill" McKee Tappe passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. A kind and generous man, William was known to all as a true gentleman.
Bill was born on July 11, 1931, in Beaver, Pennsylvania, where he lived with his parents, Albert and Martha McKee Tappe, and his older brother, Anthony. After graduating from Hingham High School, he attended William and Mary College and later graduated from Georgetown University, where he studied linguistics and foreign affairs.
Bill launched his career in Santiago, Chile, as the general manager of WR Grace's shipping and airline subsidiary, Panagra. It was also in Santiago that he met his first wife, Ann Rawlings. They married in April of 1960, and later relocated to Lima, Peru, where they had three children: Andrew, Madeleine and Alex.
Subsequent positions in the airline business and US Department of Commerce and State Department moved the family to Ecuador, New York City, Venezuela, Mexico City, Paris, and Toronto. Packing up and relocating may challenge many, but Bill and his family became fluent in several languages, and made the most of experiencing different cultures and cementing strong friendships wherever they lived.
He will be remembered by his friends and family for his love of adventure, his international citizenship, appreciation of nature, competitive spirit and positive attitude. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his family, and cherished the times they spent water skiing, skiing in the Alps and Rockies, sailing and windsurfing. Bill was a pilot, he played tennis, rowed, practiced yoga and loved horses, excelling in jumping, dressage, polo and the fox hunt.
In 1990, Bill bought a small working horse farm in Saumur, and spent several years restoring it back to its original beauty, fulfilling his dream of spending his retirement years in the Loire Valley of France. This is where he shared his love of horses, music, food and wine with his family and friends, who fondly recall many meals outdoors on the farm and visits to his wine "cave". He was an active member of several clubs including the Automobile Club of France, the exclusive wine sommelier group, Confrerie de la Dive Bouteille de Borgeil and the Association Des Amis du Cadre Noir, where he rode horses at a competitive level.
Bill made his final home in Ormond Beach, FL, where he could be seen body surfing and running on the beach, as recently as last year.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his second wife, Dorraine "Dori" Herbert of Newport Beach, CA. He will be forever loved and missed by his children, Andrew Tappe of Jupiter, FL, Madeleine Tappe Empey (John) of Palm Springs, CA and Alex Tappe (Christine) of Breckenridge, CO; his brother, Tony; his first wife, Ann Farnham; his grandchildren Caroline Cote (Joe), Christian Tappe, Claudia Tappe and David Corbin, and his many friends and extended family.
Bill's family and friends will honor and celebrate his life in the spring of 2021. Contributions in memory of William Tappe can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://act.alz.org
.