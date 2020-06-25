William "Bill" Tegnelia Jr.January 19, 1951 - June 16, 2020William "Bill" Tegnelia Jr. (69) of Monessen, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Bill was born on January 19, 1951, to parents William and Rose Tegnelia. The youngest of five siblings, Bill graduated from Monessen High School and attended classes at Indiana University of Pennsylvania before moving to Daytona Beach where he became a business owner and, more importantly to him, a father. Bill loved going to see live music, riding his bike, playing cards with friends, watching sports at his niece's house, and teaching his daughter how to play fantasy football. He was the undefeated champion of any debate he found himself in, mostly due to his opponents forfeiting. More than his work or hobbies, Bill's passion was making people laugh. No situation was ever too serious for a joke and nobody was immune to his many pranks. People say the older you grow, the fewer friends you keep. That wasn't true for Bill. He was a devoted friend, brother and father, and his natural charisma always drew people in and made them smile.Bill is survived by his daughter Angela Tegnelia, his brother Don Tegnelia Sr. and his three sisters, Sandy Garofalo, Josephine DiGioia and Rosemarie Paterra, along with multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Tegnelia (Imburgia) and William Tegnelia Sr. Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 am for a celebration of life service at Epiphany Catholic Church (201 Lafayette St, Port Orange) where Bill attended mass every Saturday. A memorial reception at Riverside Pavilion (3431 Ridgewood Ave, Port Orange) will immediately follow. While flowers would be received with gratitude at Epiphany Catholic Church, the family suggests memorial donations be made in his name to the Epiphany Food Pantry (386-767-6111) where Bill volunteered his time for many years.