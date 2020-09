William Thomas Wilkes12/28/1934 - 9/14/2020William Thomas Wilkes 85 of DeLeon Springs passed away September 14, 2020. There will be a visitation on Monday, September 21st, from 9-10am at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. The graveside service will be held at Midway Cemetery in Barberville Monday, September 21st at 11am. Directions in Barberville: Turn left off of 40 on to Church Street, then left on to Barberville Cemetery Road.