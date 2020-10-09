William Thomashefsky II
May 8, 1946 - October 3, 2020
William Thomashefsky II, age 74, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. William was born May 8, 1946 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to the late Veronica and William Thomashefsky. William is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Wood Thomashefsky; daughter Jessica Thomashefsky; sons William Thomashefsky and Michael Thomashefsky; grandchildren Colin, Zachary and Ian. William Served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Combat War Veteran. Arrangements entrusted to the care of National Cremation and Burial Society, 7565 Red Bug Lake Road, Oviedo, FL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/locations/oviedo
