William V. Gruber (Bill)
06/12/2019
William V. Gruber (Bill) went to serve his heavenly father on June 12, 2019. Bill served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as an Officer and Pilot for 20 years; retiring in 1978. He served in Vietnam 1967-68; and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and 6 Air Medal Service Awards. After retiring from the service he became a Full Professor at ERAU from 1978-1997; retiring after 19 ½ years of service. During that time he was the Air Science Program Chair and served as Associate Department Chairperson. He received his BS from the University of Kentucky and his Masters from Arkansas State University. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach and a past AARP volunteer. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Laura Cushing and James Gruber; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son William, Jr. in 2014 and his wife Nancy in 2018. The family will receive friends Tuesday 6:00-8:00p.m. at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Tomoka United Methodist Church, 1000 Old Tomoka Rd., Ormond Beach followed by interment with full Air Force Honors in Volusia Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
