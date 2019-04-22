Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
William (Bill) Wachter


William (Bill) Wachter Obituary
William (Bill) Wachter
2/28/1971 - 4/19/2019
William (Bill) Wachter, age 48 of DeLand passed away suddenly on April 19, 2019. He was a 1991 graduate of DeLand High School which lead to a fifteen year career at Express Printing in DeLand. His next career was with Massey Pest Control for eight years as a Service Manager in Lake Mary. He is survived by his wife Cindy, sisters Diane and Robin, his brother Rick and his mother Virginia. Bill did not have a mean bone in his body and everybody who met him instantly called him friend. He loved to skateboard, play basketball, play video games, spend time with his dogs, horse and wife. He will be missed dearly and never forgotten. No service will be planned. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
