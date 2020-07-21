1/1
William Walter Jennings
1930 - 2020
William Walter Jennings
April 16, 1930 - July 18, 2020
William Walter Jennings, a retiree from Verizon communications after 35 years of service, a dedicated NASCAR fan, avid gardener, beekeeper, and lover of anything musical, passed on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Palm Coast, FL after living most of his 90 years in the Freehold, NJ area. Bill to his friends and Grandpa to his family, he was a very health-conscious man and attributed his longevity to his diet of homegrown vegetables and honey, ice cream, and Little Debbies. He married his wife Jane in December 1960. Then spent the next 59 years playfully bickering and raising five smart strong and independent children, Dawn, Lori, David, Billy, and Deana. Grandpa took extreme pride in all of his grandchildren; Eryn, William, Justin, Jordan, Kevin, Kyle, McKayla, Matthew, and Evan, and great-grandchildren, Emily and Lianna. They never failed to bring a smile to his face. He enjoyed reminiscing about his late brothers, Walt and Ray, and sisters Dot and Edith, with his two surviving sisters Ruth and Alethea.
He also took pride in his service during the Korean war serving in the Navy, and you rarely would find him without a ball cap sporting a Navy logo. Grandpa took fashion cues from no one. His signature every day look was all his own, a plain T-shirt designed by the fashion house Fruit of the Loom, a pair of comfy tan colored pants worn with his trademark suspenders, brown socks, and sandals. Grandpa was a devoted Christian and enjoyed serving as a deacon at his church. It is not lost on his family that he went home to Jesus on Sabbath morning. Visitation will be held at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 Old Kings Road N, Palm Coast, FL on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held after the visitation at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to the Deborah Hospital Foundation at deborahfoundation.org/donate. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
JUL
24
Funeral service
04:00 PM
CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-931-5300
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 22, 2020
Dear Aunt Jane and Family, We are sorry for your loss of Uncle Bill. Our prayers are with you and know that he is with the lord in his heavenly grace. With love, Sherry and Brian
Sherry Konwaler
Family
July 22, 2020
Going to be truely missed my sweet friend.
Jenna Keeney
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Jane and family I am so sorry for your loss. Bill was a awesome man and I have many fond memories of him coming in to the donut man with you Jane and your grandson Justin. I will be praying for you all but I know he is at peace with the Lord xoxo
Michele Tantillo Ondrushek
Michele Tantillo Ondrushek
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 21, 2020
One of the smartest men I ever met. A good man with a good heart. Enjoyed fishing with my friend and lucky to have known him for 47+years. RIP
Dale Green
Family
