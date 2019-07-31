Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 449-1100
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Ware


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Ware Obituary
William "Bill" Ware
August 8, 1927 - July 30, 2019
William A. "Bill" Ware Jr., 91, of Palm Coast, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Florida. He was born August 8, 1927 in Orange, New Jersey to the late William and Isabel (nee Brown) Ware. A man of integrity and honesty, Bill dedicated his life to supporting his family. After retiring from the U.S. Government where he worked for the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Labor for 35 years, he taught English for a brief time at Orange Middle School in New Jersey, fulfilling a lifelong desire to teach. He also enjoyed playing saxophone and flute in various big bands. In 2004, he moved with his wife, Jacqueline Ware (now deceased) to Palm Coast, Florida. There he continued to play in a local big band, practiced tai chi, and followed his passions of reading, writing and engaging in thought provoking conversation. Survivors include his three children, Patricia A. Fitzgerald, Cynthia W. Agee and her husband Fredrick, and William A. Ware III and his wife Dana; brother James A. Ware and his wife Barbara; four sisters-in-law, Ivy Scott, Shirley Taylor, Nina Dowdy, and Norma Warwell and her husband Ron; three grandchildren, Jonathan A., Matthew T. and Alexandra M. Agee; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast, 220 Palm Coast Parkway SW. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now