|
|
William "Bill" Ware
August 8, 1927 - July 30, 2019
William A. "Bill" Ware Jr., 91, of Palm Coast, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Florida. He was born August 8, 1927 in Orange, New Jersey to the late William and Isabel (nee Brown) Ware. A man of integrity and honesty, Bill dedicated his life to supporting his family. After retiring from the U.S. Government where he worked for the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Labor for 35 years, he taught English for a brief time at Orange Middle School in New Jersey, fulfilling a lifelong desire to teach. He also enjoyed playing saxophone and flute in various big bands. In 2004, he moved with his wife, Jacqueline Ware (now deceased) to Palm Coast, Florida. There he continued to play in a local big band, practiced tai chi, and followed his passions of reading, writing and engaging in thought provoking conversation. Survivors include his three children, Patricia A. Fitzgerald, Cynthia W. Agee and her husband Fredrick, and William A. Ware III and his wife Dana; brother James A. Ware and his wife Barbara; four sisters-in-law, Ivy Scott, Shirley Taylor, Nina Dowdy, and Norma Warwell and her husband Ron; three grandchildren, Jonathan A., Matthew T. and Alexandra M. Agee; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast, 220 Palm Coast Parkway SW. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019