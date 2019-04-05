|
|
William Warren Snider Jr
11/09/1934 - 04/03/2019
William Warren Snider Jr, 84, passed peacefully on April 3, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice. He was born November 9, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio son of William, Sr and Betty Yencer Snider. He lived in Ohio for 44 years and graduated from Rosewood High School class of 1953. He worked at Hobart Corp as a tool and die maker and coached baseball enjoyed hunting, fishing and turtle trapping. Bill married the former Linda Alford and they moved to Florida in 1978. He was part owner in a garage/gas station and part owner in Bellaire Bowling Center. While living in FL he worked at Bellfab and retired from AIP. He also enjoyed more fishing, scuba diving and bowling. He was predeceased by his wife Linda, son Ron Lacy, and sister and brother in law Nancy and Ralph Edwards. Left to cherish his memory are his children; Rick (Sue) Snider, S. Daytona, FL, Sharon Snider and Kim (Eric) Heckman, Christiansburg, OH, Kim (Joe) Lacy, Daytona, FL; sister, Claudette (Bob) Cramer, North Port, FL; brother, David (Debbie) Snider, Troy, OH; sister in laws , Nannie (Ron) Mills, Mary (Don) Poling and Pat (Doug) Cavender of Piqua, OH; grandchildren, Warren, Charlie and Heath Snider, Cheyenne and Dana Heckman, Cody McCowin, Kailyn Klarich, Adam Lacy, Chris (Haley) Klarich, Nick Klarich, April (AJ) Williams; 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation for William will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174. A funeral service will occur at Volusia Memorial, Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com for the Snider family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019