R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Funeral Services for Mr. Willie Benjamin, Jr., 66, New Smyrna Bch, who passed April 2, 2019, will be 10 AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Living Faith World Ministries, with Apostle Dr. Tony Barhoo, officiating. Interment will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Apr 12) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home and from 8:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Benjamin was born in Lakeland, GA on November 25, 1952. He received his education in the public schools of Volusia County and graduated from New Smyrna Bch High School in 1971. In 1973 he joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1983. He was employed at Halifax Hospital until his retirement. He attended Living Faith World Ministries. He is survived by his son: DeArlo R. Benjamin, Sr.; Joshua C. Hope, of whom he was like a father to; a brother: Leroy Benjamin (Juanita); a sister: Carrie Lee Poole (Victor); a grandson: DeArlo R. Benjamin, II; an aunt: Sarah Harden; nephews:: Harold Poole, Jr. (Samantha); Tyler Poole, Jermaine Poole, Nico Benjamin and Linus Benjamin, T.J. Poole, Michael Levi Poole; nieces: Nikkie, Kallie and Tia Poole, Shenett Benjamin, Daniella Benjamin. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 386-428-5751. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
