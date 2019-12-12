|
|
Willie Charles Smith Jr.
November 30, 2019
Willie Charles Smith, Jr. Billy 55, of DeLand, FL., transitioned into eternity during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Florida Hospital Fish Memorial in Orange City, FL. The Celebration of Life will be 11am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 710 W. Cincinnatti Ave., DeLand, FL. Elder Terry L. Brown, Pastor. Pastor D. L. Johnson will deliver the main eulogy. Visitation Hours are 5-7pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home. Interment will follow the Celebration of Life at Hollywood Cemetery 1031 S. Carpentr Ave. in Orange City, FL..
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019