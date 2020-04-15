|
Willie Crapps Jr.
April 20, 1932 - April 13, 2020
The world has lost a genuine, compassionate soul. Willie was a loving husband, dedicated father, an incredible grandfather, and a loyal, trustworthy pillar of the community. We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to know and love him. Although he was as tough as steel, he had a heart of gold. His legacy will live in our hearts and minds forever. Willie Crapps Jr. was preceded in death by his father, Reverend Willie Crapps Sr. and mother Minerva Stewart Crapps. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Simon, Walter, Jessie, Donald, and Phyllis Crapps and Johnnie Lee Baker. Born in Favoretta, Florida, he moved to Daytona Beach where he matriculated through the Volusia County School System. In 1952, he began college at Bethune Cookman before being drafted into the military. Once honorably discharged from the Army, he met the love of his life, Thelma and they married on April 23, 1955. Willie then attended Volusia County Vocational where he attained his electrical license. He was employed by Lloyds Electric as a foreman. Afterwards, he became a member of the Brotherhood of Electrical at Cape Kennedy. Ultimately, Mr. Crapps founded and was the proprietor of Crapps Electric, Inc.. He had a strong faith and accepted Christ at an early age. He was baptized at Morning Star Baptist Church. Later, Mr. Crapps joined Gray Temple Church of God in Christ (C.O.G.I.C.) He was a Bible Scholar and devout Sunday School teacher. Bible Study classes were held at Volusia County Prison under his leadership. Community C.O.G.I.C. is where he attended upon his demise. He leaves to mourn his devoted wife and care giver of 64 years, Thelma, his loving children, Sharon, William (Ray) (Joy), Gail, Dwayne (JoAnn), and Darrell; his cherished grandchildren Jaclyn (Mike), Adam (Kristan), Michelle (Puddin), adorable great grands, Chatman, Keenan, Hamilton, Jade; God Children Patricia Paulk (Larry), Ashlee Mays; Brother in-law Robert (Theodora) Gray; Sisters in-law Louise Thompson, Ruthe Grant; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends. The viewing will be held at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home on Friday, April 17th, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Due to gathering restrictions resulting from COVID-19 and to ensure the health, safety and welfare of your family and ours, the Family will not be accepting visitors at this time. Your calls and heartfelt expressions and prayers remain a source of comfort and peace. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date once current restriction guidelines are lifted.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020