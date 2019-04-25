Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Willie Flagg Obituary
Willie Flagg
04/19/2019
A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Willie Mae Jackson Flagg, who went home to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Lenorris Dixon, Pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Apr 26) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. She was born and raised in Daytona Beach. She is the daughter of the late Ollie Edna Brown and Willie Jackson. She was preceded in death by brothers Lenard, and Alfred Jackson. She is survived by her daughter: Denise; sons: Tony (Ann), and Sean Sears, and Robert Flagg, III; brothers: Roy Tyler (Kay), Sherman Perkins and Millard Jackson; sisters: Almarie Brown and Shirley Sears; grandchildren: Christopher, Danielle, Devon, Jordan, Robert IV and Clarissa. She was a graduate of Campbell Senior High and was a proud Centipede. She was the life of the party and didn't know a stranger. She won you over with her uncanny sense of humor and honesty. She loved her children, most of all her grandchildren, and made every big moment in their lives. She loved the Lord and spent time in prayer/devotion every day. She was a mother, sister, friend to many.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
