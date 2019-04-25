|
Willie Flagg
04/19/2019
A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Willie Mae Jackson Flagg, who went home to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Lenorris Dixon, Pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Apr 26) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. She was born and raised in Daytona Beach. She is the daughter of the late Ollie Edna Brown and Willie Jackson. She was preceded in death by brothers Lenard, and Alfred Jackson. She is survived by her daughter: Denise; sons: Tony (Ann), and Sean Sears, and Robert Flagg, III; brothers: Roy Tyler (Kay), Sherman Perkins and Millard Jackson; sisters: Almarie Brown and Shirley Sears; grandchildren: Christopher, Danielle, Devon, Jordan, Robert IV and Clarissa. She was a graduate of Campbell Senior High and was a proud Centipede. She was the life of the party and didn't know a stranger. She won you over with her uncanny sense of humor and honesty. She loved her children, most of all her grandchildren, and made every big moment in their lives. She loved the Lord and spent time in prayer/devotion every day. She was a mother, sister, friend to many.
