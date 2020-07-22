1/1
Willie Franklin Steadman
1938 - 2020
Willie Franklin Steadman went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 20, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born January 24, 1938 to Willie G. and Martha (Bailey) Steadman. He will be remembered as a great and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend as well as for his loving and generous heart. He is survived by his children Tracy Steadman and Jason F. Steadman Sr. (Donna); his grandchildren, Asia, Jason Jr., Monica, Brady, Brianna, Kyle and Brodey; his sisters, Josephine Bacon and Mildred Showers; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was greeted in heaven by his son, Mark William Steadman; his parents; his brothers, Arthur Lee, Earl, and Claude (Bud) Steadman; his sisters, Frances Thursby, Evelyn Branton, Nadine Cox and Katherine Fletcher. A viewing and memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E New York Ave, DeLand, FL. Graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Methodist Cemetery, 326 E Washington Ave, Pierson, FL. Online condolences may be made at allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
