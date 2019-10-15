Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater New Zion Primitive Church
201 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Lundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Frazier "Dynamite" Lundy Jr.


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Frazier "Dynamite" Lundy Jr. Obituary
Willie "Dynamite" Frazier Lundy Jr.
Aug. 5, 1971 - Oct. 3, 2019
Willie "Dynamite" Frazier Lundy Jr., was born August 5, 1971 to Janis Faye Williams & Willie "Bill" Frazier Lundy Sr (deceased). Willie left us suddenly on October 3rd due to an asthma attack. Willie left behind two kids to cherish his memory; a son, Willie Fraequan Lundy and a daughter Lilah Faye Lundy; two sisters Adria Williams and Sheeniqua Lundy; three brothers, KendalL Williams, Hajji Gentle, and Omar Gentle; aunts Leila Mae Williams, Annette Sylvester, and Ilene Holiday; uncles Larry Williams and Johnny Lundy. Willie also leaves behind many close friends. He had a kind heart and compassionate soul. He loved boxing, socializing, joking around and having fun. His favorite football team was The New England Patriots. He was a very outgoing person and his laughter brought sunshine into a house! Willie lived his life to the fullest; a warrior he was indeed; may he rest in peace. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 19th at Greater New Zion Primitive Church, 201 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.