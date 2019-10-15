|
Willie "Dynamite" Frazier Lundy Jr.
Aug. 5, 1971 - Oct. 3, 2019
Willie "Dynamite" Frazier Lundy Jr., was born August 5, 1971 to Janis Faye Williams & Willie "Bill" Frazier Lundy Sr (deceased). Willie left us suddenly on October 3rd due to an asthma attack. Willie left behind two kids to cherish his memory; a son, Willie Fraequan Lundy and a daughter Lilah Faye Lundy; two sisters Adria Williams and Sheeniqua Lundy; three brothers, KendalL Williams, Hajji Gentle, and Omar Gentle; aunts Leila Mae Williams, Annette Sylvester, and Ilene Holiday; uncles Larry Williams and Johnny Lundy. Willie also leaves behind many close friends. He had a kind heart and compassionate soul. He loved boxing, socializing, joking around and having fun. His favorite football team was The New England Patriots. He was a very outgoing person and his laughter brought sunshine into a house! Willie lived his life to the fullest; a warrior he was indeed; may he rest in peace. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 19th at Greater New Zion Primitive Church, 201 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019