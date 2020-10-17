Willie J. Josey
Nov. 26, 1937 - Oct. 15, 2020
Willie J. Josey, 82, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly from Palm Coast, passed away October 15, 2020 at Community Hospice of St. Vincent Hospital in Jacksonville. Mr. Josey was born November 26, 1937 in Bishopville, SC, to Willie and Minerva Halley Josey. He was the second child of seven. At a young age, he and his family moved to New York City, growing up in Harlem, then later moved to Queens. He was baptized at a family church by the name of Carolina Baptist Church in Harlem. He attended Queens Vocational High School in Queens and had dreams of becoming a train operator but it was deferred to be sent back to South Carolina to help his grandfather with his acres of land. Realizing this was not the life for him, he returned back to New York City to help support his family. At the age of 18, Mr. Josey joined the United States Army for a short period of time, receiving an honorable discharge, for which he was glad because he wanted to pursue his dream. After studying real hard, Mr. Josey passed the exam to start working for the New York City Transit Authority as a conductor. A few years later, he took the exam and became a Train Operator, after which he retired after 25 years.
In 1968, he met and fell in love with Jean, then married her three months later. She gave birth to two beautiful children, Anthony and Veronica. In 1995, the Joseys left New York City and moved to Palm Coast where he enjoyed gardening, traveling, jazz music and playing cards, especially with his fellow retired NYC Transit Authority coworkers. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter and great-granddaughter. Mr. Josey is survived by two daughters, Veronica Josey, and Deborah Abney-Brown; one son, Anthony Josey; three grandchildren, Shayla Josey, Colin and Nathaniel Russell; a great-granddaughter, Gianna Josey; two brothers, Silas (Cristolbalina) Josey, Clifford (Maxine) Josey, both of Palm Coast, and a sister Sylvia Williams (Charles) of Charleston, South Carolina. Two sisters-in-law, Mary Bembry and Annie Brown both of Greensboro, North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. He also leaves behind someone that was there that helped him with his illness until his last breath, Michelle Abner. Besides his parents and wife of 45 years, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Leo and Paul Josey, and a sister, Willie Mae Lancaster. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, October 21st from 4-7 at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South in Flagler Beach. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 22nd at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Family and friends will also be received one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com
.