Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary FWBC
710 W. Cincinnati Ave.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Willie James "Wilt" Williamson


1951 - 2020
Willie James "Wilt" Williamson
Dec. 10, 2020 - March 7, 2020
Home Going Celebration will be 11am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mt. Calvary FWBC. 710 W. Cincinnati Ave. DeLand, FL. Rev. Chauncy Brown will deliver the main eulogy. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, W. Euclid Ave. DeLand, FL. Visitation hours are 4-7pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home 105 W. New Hampshire Ave. DeLand, FL. 32720 Willie James Williamson "Wilt", was born December 10, 1951 in Callahan, FL. to the late James and Margaret Williamson. He attended Starke Elementary, Southwestern Jr. Sr. High and was with the DeLand High School Class of 1970. He leaves to cherish his legacy, his lovely wife of 47 years, Shirley Ann Williamson "Peaches". She loved him with all of her heart to stay with him, and to marry him twice; daughters, Krystal Brown and Latesha Williamson of DeLand, FL.; grandchildren, De'Andre Williamson, Armani Brown, Marlon Brown, Jr., Reshard Goosby and Ramir Goosby; siblings, James, Jr. (Jennie), Frank A., David, and The Johnny L Williamson (Shirley); sisters, Dorothy Buckles, Earnestine Wallery, Gwendolyn Williamson and Patricia Woulard (Leo), all of DeLand, FL.; brothers-in-law, Clovice Smith, of MS, L. C. (Paula), of Chicago, and Evan Smith (Linda), of Miami, FL.; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dixon, of DeLand, FL., Murriel L. Sierra and Gertrude Wilnewic, of Chicago; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. He raised De'Andre Williamson, Marlon Brown, Jr. and Armani Brown, of DeLand, with his whole heart "Papa". He was always there for his family. Please log on to ADJUnity.com for full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
