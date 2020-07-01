Willie Loyd Tucker, Sr. "Tag"August 13, 1941 - June 23, 2020Funeral Services for Mr. Willie Loyd Tucker, Sr. "Tag", 78, who passed on June 23, 2020 in Ormond Beach, will be 11AM Saturday, July 4, 2020 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. July 3) and from 10AM until service time in the chapel on Saturday. Mr. Tucker was born August 13, 1941 to the late Jimmie L. and Anna V. Coley Tucker in Fort Valley, GA. He moved to Daytona Beach with his family in 1957. Mr. Tucker was a 1962 graduate of the former Campbell Senior High School and was employed with Burnup & Sims as a cable installer. He was a member of Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and served on the transportation department. He is survived by his wife, Hattie M. Teasley-Tucker; children, Michael Tucker (Nicole), Jasmine Pace, Willie Tucker, Jr. and Altrecia Tucker (George); stepson, Kjanai Abdul-Rashad "Gerald"; 3 sisters, Elizabeth Williams, Alice McCarthy (James) and Lottie M. Johnson (Benjamin;1 brother Ernest Tucker (Donna); 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.