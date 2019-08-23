Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Willie Mae Sutton


1945 - 2019
Willie Mae Sutton Obituary
WILLIE MAE SUTTON
02/03/1945 - 08/08/2019
Willie Mae Sutton, of Deland FL passed away in her home of 30+ years Thursday, August 8th 2019.
She is survived by 1 son & 1 daughter, (Harvey & Lynda Sutton) 4 Grandchildren (Alyssa Crane, Khrystal Lemming, Zenan Sutton & Tiernan Sutton) and 5 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Sutton was known more as Memaw than her own name. She was a woman who was born with basically nothing and with the help of her amazing husband,(Johnny Sutton Jr.) built a life and legacy for her children and grandchildren whom she loved fiercely. Mrs. Sutton had a heart of gold and touched many people with her loving generous nature. Her life was grand and it was an honor to be even the smallest part of that. Her last days were spent surrounded by family which is how she spent most of her life. Her home is one that carries many memories dear to her loved ones, Some tear filled, sometimes caused by sorrow, but many caused by laughter. Mrs. Sutton will be missed dearly but she has finally found the peace she deserved. There are truly no words that will give justice to the incredible person Mrs. Sutton was. Her amazing character will live on through traits and stories carried by her grandchildren and instilled in her great grandchildren. A woman like Mrs. Sutton truly will never die, but live on through the lives she has touched, the lives of many. We love you Memaw, we will be forever grateful for everything you have done for us and will always strive to make you proud. Sleep sweet.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
